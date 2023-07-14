PFL star and Onlyf*ns model Sammy-Jo Luxton wants MrBeast to sponsor her fight career

PFL fighter and OnlyFans model Sammy-Jo Luxton urged her users to help her get MrBeast's attention on Twitter as she seeks sponsorship from the YouTube influencer for her fighting career.

Check out her tweet below:

"Hi all, asking for help on likes/replies/RTs on this reply so I can get the attention of mr beast xxx."

Sammy-Jo Luxton



Even if I don’t get the most likes would you be interested in sponsoring my fight career?



I’ve just signed to PFL and I’m in camp to make my MMA debut in Paris :) xx @MrBeast Hi Mr Beast,Even if I don’t get the most likes would you be interested in sponsoring my fight career?I’ve just signed to PFL and I’m in camp to make my MMA debut in Paris :) xx twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hi all, asking for help on likes/replies/RTs on this reply so I can get the attention of mr beast xxx twitter.com/sammyjoluxton1…

'Ghetto Cinderella' is absolutely not apologetic about seeking help from MrBeast to further her fighting career. She believes that she has been trying hard, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with seeking help from a person whose brand is to help people.

The fight camp for the Muay Thai fighter and Only Fans model is underway as she is set to make her PFL debut. She signed a multiple-fight deal with the PFL in February. The 24-year-old will be setting foot inside a cage in September this year in Paris for the promotion.

Sammy-Jo Luxton reasons how OnlyF*ns helped her grow her fighting career

OnlyFans is a platform that helps a lot of creators make a career out of it. Sammy-Jo Luxton also ventured into the world of OnlyFans, which she believes has helped her fighting career. In an interview, the 24-year-old British fighter shared her experience with the platform.

Watch the video below:

"As I’m growing as a fighter and as a personality, and, I couldn’t reply to all of them. So, to create an OnlyFans, it was just the space where I could connect with the true fans who were really wanting to help me push, because all of the proceeds I get from that, I’m putting into my fighting. So, they’re technically helping my fighting career. So, I’ve now been able to get a place in Manchester, closer to the gym, helping me with my meal preps my strength and conditioning. So, I’m about to level up with the help from my fans." [h/t Boxing Social] (3:17 onwards)

She connects with her real fanbase through OnlyFans, a platform that she believes has helped her career as a boxer. OnlyFans currently has popular names from combat sports like Paige VanZant and Ebanie Bridges on its platform, besides Sammy-Jo Luxton.