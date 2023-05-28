Sammy-Jo Luxton has fired back at people who have been criticising her on social media.

It all started when the 23-year-old uploaded a post on Twitter which contained a video of her training and an exotic picture of her in a dress. In the thread of the post, Luxton also promoted her OnlyF*ns account.

This did not sit well with some of the Twitter users who went to the comments section to take a jibe at her.

One individual opined that focusing on things like OnlyF*ns would hinder her performance and skills as a fighter.

"Kinda takes away from ur skill. But that’s just me."

M•A•D @Draco__Xp

M•A•D @Draco__Xp

"Kinda takes away from ur skill. But that's just me."

'Ghetto Cinderella' fired back by saying that she had been training for 12 years and sarcastically questioned whether wearing a bikini on some occasions would really harm her skillset.

"It takes away from my 12 years of training that I like to put on a bikini on holiday?"

"It takes away from my 12 years of training that I like to put on a bikini on holiday?"

Another Twitter user criticised the 23-year-old for sharing pictures of herself wearing revealing clothes.

"I was gonna be like. "Woman not showing their body off challenge very hard" and I see of first thing. Imagine your body being valued at whatever that shit costs."

"I was gonna be like. "Woman not showing their body off challenge very hard" and I see of first thing. Imagine your body being valued at whatever that shit costs."

Luxton advised the user to focus more on their affairs to lead a happy life.

"Imagine how happy your life would be if you weren’t so concerned with what others do."

"Imagine how happy your life would be if you weren't so concerned with what others do."

Sammy-Jo Luxton is ready to transition to MMA

After making a name for herself as a Muay Thai fighter, Sammy-Jo Luxton has decided to venture into the world of mixed martial arts.

In an Instagram post, 'Ghetto Cinderella' announced that she had signed up with Professional Fighters League (PFL). The promotion made a lot of waves with the recent signing of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

In the post, Luxton shared that she was ready to switch to MMA and will make her MMA debut in the smartcage later in 2023.

"Best kept secret - I've signed to PFL. I’ve made the switch to MMA and I have been grinding away at Manchester Top Team. I will be making my debut in the smartcage later this year. Can’t wait to show the world what I’m made of," wrote Sammy-Jo Luxton.

