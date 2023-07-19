"Why does my OF come into play here?" - Sammy-Jo Luxton schools hater on Australian women footballers demanding equal pay 

Martial artist and OnlyF*ns model Sammy-Jo Luxton schooled a Twitter user for misinterpreting her opinion on athlete pay structure. Luxton is a rising name in the combat sports circuit and has a presence in Muay Thai, MMA as well as boxing.

Recently, the Australian national women’s football team called out FIFA for the prize disparity between men and women footballers. Reacting to a Sky Sports report on the same, Sammy-Jo Luxton argued that men footballers generate more revenue which then reflects in their pay, which is higher than their female counterparts.

A Twitter user chimed in and accused Luxton of looking down upon professional athletes asking for fair pay while enjoying the monetary benefits of an OnlyF*ns account. Luxton called out the Twitter user for misleading her argument that was originally about the pay being proportionate to the revenue generated by athletes and schooled him on the economics of sports entertainment. She tweeted:

Sammy-Jo Luxton @sammyjoluxton1 I created a brand and a fan base to buy PPV/tickets for my fights - therefore I get paid decent now. If women’s footballers want to be paid more they have to get more watchers - it’s pretty standard economic structure :) @jacobmurphyfan Looooollll why does my OF come into play here?🤣I created a brand and a fan base to buy PPV/tickets for my fights - therefore I get paid decent now. If women’s footballers want to be paid more they have to get more watchers - it’s pretty standard economic structure :)

Payment disparity between male and female athletes is an age-old issue. However, it is a complex problem that revolves around sports economics as rightly pointed out by Sammy-Jo Luxton. Therefore a workable solution to the issue is not in sight, at least at this point in time.

Sammy-Jo Luxton wants to create combat sports history

Sammy-Jo Luxton’s reputation as an OnlyF*ns model usually masks the fact that she has dedicated herself to martial arts for the majority of her life. Luxton started training Muay Thai at a very early age and according to her, she was the first female athlete to win the WBC Muay Thai under 18 title. As an amateur, she holds a 65-5-1 record in Muay Thai.

She eventually made a foray into MMA and boxing as well. Most notably, Sammy-Jo Luxton fought on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena earlier this year.

She signed with MMA promotion PFL later and is now awaiting her debut with the organization. Sammy-Jo is set to fight at the September 30 PFL event and is working on her grappling skills at the moment. 'The Ghetto Cinderella' intends to create combat sports history by winning world titles in every discipline she has trained in.

“My goal is to have a world title in boxing, a world title in MMA, and a world title in Muay Thai,” Luxton said in an interview. [H/t dailymail.co.uk]

If she continues to put in the work and draw the crowd to her fights, Sammy-Jo can definitely move a few needles and land herself in fights that have title implications.