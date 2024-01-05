"The BMF is a dead end road" - Ex-UFC star claims Jorge Masvidal is "never going to" make UFC return 

Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement in April this year. According to a former fighter, he won't be coming back to the UFC anytime soon.

UFC 287 saw 'Gamebred' fight Gilbert Burns in his hometown. Unfortunately for the Miami native he fell to a loss on the scorecards. After, he announced his retirement. However, he has now made a hint at returning.

In the latest episode of Beyond the Fight hosted by Chael Sonnen, the former UFC fighter revealed why Masvidal will never return to the organization:

"But Jorge can't fight in the octagon if it doesn't have a significance. As big of a fight as Jorge vs. Gaethje for the BMF would be, the BMF is a dead end road. The BMF has no lineage and the BMF has never been defended and the BMF will take you nowhere."

The BMF is the 'Baddest M*********er' belt that was introduced at UFC 244 for the winner of the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

The belt is now in the hands of Justin Gaethje, who beat Dustin Poirier to claim it at UFC 291. Rumors of Masvidal returning to the octagon have been doing the rounds, but Sonnen believes it is not a possibility.

Ben Askren reveals he would come out of retirement to face Jorge Masvidal

Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have a lot of bad blood that culminated with them fighting in the octagon. The fight produced one of the fastest knockouts in the history of the sport, and since then, Askren has never been the same.

Following the news of 'Gamebred' potentially returning to the octagon, the former Bellator champion stated that he would come out of retirement to fight him during an episode of Funky & the Champ with Daniel Cormier:

"Listen, I'll mix it around. If Dana called me and said, 'Ben, Jorge Masvidal, UFC 300,' I don't give a damn, I'm out of retirement. I'll fight him I don't care."

Cormier then asked if the fight would be an MMA fight, to which Askren responded:

"Yeah, I suck at boxing. You guys saw that, I'm not gonna fight boxing, are you dumb?"

Ben Askren is ready to fight Jorge Masvidal at the historic UFC 300 card, which will take place in April. The former ONE champion has not fought in the octagon since 2019.