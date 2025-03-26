“The Bushido spirit” - Chatri in awe of Yuya Wakamatsu’s electric finish of Adriano Moraes in Japan

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was absolutely blown away by Yuya Wakamatsu's performance last Sunday in Saitama, that he praised the Japanese star for showcasing the 'Bushido spirit' to the world.

Wakamatsu, who was the No.2-ranked flyweight MMA contender, captured the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title with a first-round annihilation of Brazilian icon and former divisional king 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes.

'Little Piranha' swarmed Moraes against the ropes after hurting the American Top Team veteran to earn the finish and the coveted gold.

And Chatri was no doubt impressed.

Addressing the media at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-event press conference, Chatri was all praise for Wakamatsu.

The ONE Championship chairman and CEO said:

"So that's why, for Japan, it just shows you the Bushido spirit, the Budo spirit of Japan, and Yuya Wakamatsu, I can tell you, he is the greatest flyweight on the planet now, he did to Adriano what DJ couldn't even do, finish him off in a couple minutes in the first round. Yuya’s unbelievable."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via video on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Yuya Wakamatsu says showcasing his fighting spirit in ONE Championship was important: "The strongest fighters are here"

'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu delighted fans with his world title-winning performance at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, and he says it is the perfect showcase of just how incredible Japanese fighters are.

The 30-year-old told the media:

"Of course, ONE is the number one in the world, not only because the strongest fighters [are here], but this organization believes in bushido, the samurai spirit, and respect. And this is important in this organization."

