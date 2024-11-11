"The champ is back" - Former flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes thrilled to return to winning ways at ONE 169

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes had the opportunity to make a statement at ONE 169, and he did just that with his performance.

The last few years of his career have been dominated by a classic series of fights against one specific opponent.

After his trilogy with Demetrious Johnson came to an end last year, with Johnson recently announcing his retirement and vacating the flyweight crown at ONE 168: Denver, it was time for the Brazilian to move on to the next stage of his career.

That began this past weekend at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he submitted Danny Kingad for the second time in his career.

Adriano Moraes proved that he is still one of the very best flyweights on the planet by returning to the win column at long last.

During his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson in the ring, the former flyweight king spoke about his renewed motivation and mindset for this new phase of his career:

"I just became a dad. I want to dedicate this fight for my daughter Lila, and I'm here to work. Like I said, the champ is back, guys!"

Adriano Moraes is still just as dangerous as ever

Longtime fans of ONE Championship will be very familiar with Adriano Moraes and the threats that he brings to the table whenever he competes.

The Brazilian is good everywhere but he's always been an effective fight finisher and that helps him to separate himself from the pack.

His rematch with Danny Kingad was closely contested until Moraes was able to capitalize on a scramble and lock in a guillotine choke to get the tap in the second round.

Moraes is clearly still at the top of the division so though there currently isn't a world champion at flyweight, he has to be in the conversation for a vacant world title fight if that's what next.

