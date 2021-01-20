'The chicken is back' - Khamzat Chimaev taunts Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 257

Khamzat Chimaev has taken a jibe at Conor McGregor ahead of McGregor’s all-important fight at UFC 257. Chimaev has referred to McGregor as a ‘chicken’, in response to a tweet regarding the Notorious One’s return to the octagon.

Chimaev took to Twitter and responded to a tweet put forth by the UFC’s official Twitter account. Borz has, for years, considered Conor McGregor to be a rival. In fact, he traveled all the way to Ireland to beat up McGregor, as he was offended by a few comments the Irish superstar made against fellow UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov and their religion.

the chicken is back 🐔🤣 https://t.co/GRvSfJ7r3I — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 19, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev’s tweet against Conor McGregor read as follows –

“the chicken is back”

Certain sections of MMA fans and experts believe that Khamzat Chimaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz could be behind Chimaev’s constant tweets against Conor McGregor. Over the past few years, Abdelaziz and McGregor have been at loggerheads with one another, with both individuals taking several jibes at one another.

Ali Abdelaziz is the manager of Conor McGregor’s archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov as well. Furthermore, Abdelaziz has time and again been accused of taking shots at McGregor via his fighters’ social media accounts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev have consistently referred to Conor McGregor as a ‘chicken’

Conor McGregor (left); Khabib Nurmagomedov (right)

Intriguingly, it was Nurmagomedov who started referring to McGregor with the term ‘chicken’. The Eagle consistently labeled The Notorious One as a chicken, and Abdelaziz and others have also used this insult in Nurmagomedov’s team.

Advertisement

Khamzat Chimaev, who also has Russian origins akin to Khabib Nurmagomedov, traces his roots back to Chechnya, a region in the North Caucasus of Russia. Dagestan is located in the North Caucasus region. These territories are known for their rich combat culture, and needless to say, fighters such as Nurmagomedov and Chimaev have helped add to the combat culture in these regions.

The Chechen Wolf aka Borz, Khamzat Chimaev, had previously revealed that he wasn’t all too happy about Conor McGregor’s statements about Chimaev’s religion. McGregor’s alleged jabs at Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s religion transpired during the McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight buildup, mainly in 2018. Chimaev had, in the past, noted that he had his sights set on hurting McGregor ever since.

Presently, Khamzat Chimaev is set to fight Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13th. On the other hand, Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd.