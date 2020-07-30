Khamzat Chimaev once again warns "weak man" Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev has been on quite a roll in the UFC after he recently secured his second successive win in the promotion and that too within the short span of 11 days.

In the aftermath of his win though, the Swedish fighter didn't hesitate in calling out former UFC Double Champion, Conor McGregor, and in one of his latest tweets, Khamzat Chimaev once again put 'The Notorious One' on notice.

Chimaev took to social media in order to claim that prior to the Lightweight Title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229, the Swedish fighter made his way over to Ireland in order to beat-up the Irishman.

However, Khamzat Chimaev did add that he was prevented from entering the country and finally ended his message by putting McGregor on notice, stating that the former UFC Champ-Champ needs bigger security.

Here is what Khamzat Chimaev tweeted out:

True story I flew to Ireland before Khabib fight to beat up Conor mcgregor for what he said about our honor but they would not let me in the country. You need big security @TheNotoriousMMA weak man — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 29, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev recently made his UFC debut at Fight Island when he won his first fight in the promotion at Middleweight and then on 10-days notice, made his return to the Octagon, dropped down to his ideal weight-class in Welterweight, and finished off Rhys McKee at UFC Fight Island 3.

Khamzat Chimaev's incredible run in the UFC

It's not even been a month since Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut and the Swedish fighter already has two dominant wins to his name in the promotion. Chimaev, who is full of confidence at the moment (rightfully so) and is seemingly trying to get himself booked on the upcoming UFC 252 pay-per-view.

And, Chimaev even made a bold claim recently by stating that it is only a matter of time before he takes over Khabib Nurmagomedov as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It currently remains to be seen who turns out to be Chimaev's next opponent in the UFC.