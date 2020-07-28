At the recently concluded UFC Fight Island 3, Khamzat Chimaev was victorious for the second consecutive time in the UFC over the course of the just 11 days.

Chimaev has been more confident than ever and at the post-event press conference, the Swedish fighter even responded to his comparisons with reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While interacting with the MMA media, Khamzat Chimaev spoke about Khabib Nurmagomedov's 28 wins and even acknowledged the fact that 'The Eagle' is the pound-for-pound #1.

However, the former added that soon he will replace Khabib as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter and also promised to be a champion in the UFC as well. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I like this guy, this guy is, I think I don’t know, pound for pound number one? Yeah, I think he’s pound for pound number one. He’s 28 wins? Yeah. But soon ... I’m going to be pound for pound number one. I’m gonna be champion. I have eight fights, eight finishes. I destroyed everybody. I’m going to do this. Next fight also.”

At UFC Fight Island 3, Chimaev dropped down to his natural weight class of Welterweight and finished-off Rhys McKee, via first-round TKO. The win marked the Swede's second win in the UFC and this one was more remarkable, given the fact that Chimaev took the fight on 10-days notice.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC?

Now that Khamzat Chimaev has dropped down to his natural weight class of Welterweight, a fight between him and veteran Donald Cerrone could be on the cards.

Chimaev called out 'Cowboy' following his debut win at UFC Fight Island 1 and following his latest win, the Swedish fighter even asked for a fight at the UFC 252 pay-per-view.

Dana White has claimed that he will be working on making sure that Khamzat Chimaev gets on the UFC 252 pay-per-view, and it would truly be remarkable if the Swedish fighter actually gets to fight on the upcoming PPV card.