At UFC Fight Island 3, Khamzat Chimaev secured his second win in the promotion in 10 days, as he entered the Octagon against Rhys McKee and finished him off via first-round TKO in their Welterweight bout.

This was Chimaev's second win in the UFC within the last 10 days, as at UFC Fight Island 1 he submitted John Phillips in what was the former's promotional debut and he certainly has impressed MMA fans all around the globe with the amount of work he put in at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Khamzat Chimaev's win was the quickest turnaround in UFC history. He beat Chas Skelly's record who held the quickest turnaround between UFC wins at 13 days, set back in 2014. With the UFC hosting events at a rapid pace, Khamzat Chimaev took it to his advantage and stepped into the Octagon within 10 days to mark his second UFC win at Fight Island.

"It was too easy for me today, too fast. I want to do more." - Despite setting a @UFC record for the fewest days between UFC wins, @KChimaev wants to face bigger challenges after #UFCFightIsland3#InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi



Results: https://t.co/jafddeZ7BL pic.twitter.com/vB5Y4XaX4v — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 26, 2020

Another impressive feature regarding Khamzat Chimaev's win was the fact that he did so in different weight classes. His first win on Fight Island was at Middleweight, however, on this occasion, he dropped down to his preferable weight class at Welterweight and picked up the win.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC?

It remains to be seen what's next in store for Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC but the interesting part is if he will return to the Octagon once again by the end of the year or nor.

Chimaev truly has impressed the MMA World with his quick turnaround performances at Fight Island and the man certainly wasn't bluffing when he said that he would like to fight in quick succession. Khamzat Chimaev even called out Donald Cerrone after his last win and it remains to be seen if the UFC will book that bout or not.