“The couple of years gave me a lot of lessons” - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao says hardships helped give him maturity

Team Lakay upstart and ONE Championship bantamweight MMA rising star Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao of the Philippines is a new man, following intense personal turmoil over the past two years.

Sangiao has been out of action since his August 2023 submission loss to Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

He recently returned to action last week at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, and this time, the 23-year-old showed a lot of poise and polish, which was absent from his arsenal just two years ago.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sangiao said his recent hardships in life have molded him into a more mature human being.

'The Machine' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"The couple of years gave me a lot of lessons in life, in general. I believe those things made me a matured and tougher person."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Jhanlo Mark Sangiao back in action at the soonest possible time.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, July 12th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can view the event via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao expected tough Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg: "I realized he was flexible and strong"

'The Machine' Jhanlo Mark Sangiao was looking to submit dangerous Mongolian opponent Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video.

But he quickly realized the task would be tougher than he had anticipated.

Sangiao told ONE:

"In the first round, he defended against my attempts. I realized he was flexible and strong. I mixed striking and submissions as I wanted to get all opening opportunities to submit him."

