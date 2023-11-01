“The decision is 90% made” - Francis Ngannou’s manager shares important update about ‘The Predator’s’ next fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently a standout in the combat sports world following his near-victory against Tyson Fury during his professional boxing debut last weekend.

Despite entering the fight as a significant underdog, 'The Predator' pushed Fury to his limits and came remarkably close to achieving what had never been done before – defeating 'The Gypsy King' in the boxing ring.

The 37-year-old Cameroonian not only managed to knock Fury down in the third round but also engaged in a fiercely competitive split decision that ultimately ended in a tight result. The judges' scorecards portrayed a nail-biting conclusion, with two judges giving the edge to Fury with scores of 95-94 and 96-93, while one judge awarded Ngannou a 95-94 score.

Francis Ngannou's remarkable performance against the WBC heavyweight champion has unlocked a realm of opportunities for 'The Predator.' This was made evident by recent developments, such as British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's expressed interest in arranging a match with Anthony Joshua. Similarly, PFL chairman Donn Davis is actively working on creating a hybrid MMA fight involving Deontay Wilder.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Francis Ngannou's manager, Marquel Martin, provided insights into Ngannou's expected comeback in the world of combat sports:

"I think we will see him again in Q1 [2024]. Whether that's with his partners at the PFL or a hybrid of some sort. I think all options are on the table and it's going to be exciting that who really wants to fight him. It's not so much Francis chasing, which is a good situation to be in. I would say the decision is probably 90% made, not 100%."

Eddie Hearn evaluates Francis Ngannou's performance

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn commended Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and expressed his admiration for Ngannou's performance:

"I thought he [Francis Ngannou] won the fight. And for a debutant to beat the world heavyweight champion is just the most unbelievable. And I know he has the respect of people and all that, but he should actually also be walking away with the greatest victory in the history of boxing. That’s the reality. I can’t believe he did it."

