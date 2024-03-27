“The devil is your dad. I worship Jesus” - Ryan Garcia makes bizarre declaration of “WAR” against “devil worshippers” in latest X post

Ryan Garcia recently sounded off on social media by blasting those who he believes support the devil and noted that he considers himself to be at war with them.

Garcia has been vocal on his social media accounts about his views on certain issues and has even been labeled as a conspiracy theorist. He took to his X account and took aim at devil worshippers with a somewhat bizarre declaration of war. He wrote:

"I want smoke with everyone it's WAR. Playing with me y'all some unbelieving devil worshippers, you don't know God. The devil is your dad. I worship Jesus...The wisdom of God surpasses all of your guys understanding. In the end, every knee will kneel and every mouth will confess Jesus is Messiah and the King of Kings. And Jesus is not coming back to bring peace it's WAR, he is coming back as a roaring lion and no one can escape the wrath of God."

Ryan Garcia's tweet regarding his war against devil worshippers [Image courtesy: @RyanGarcia - X]

It doesn't appear as though the boxing star will be ending his tirade any time soon, so it will be interesting to see whether it takes a toll on his performance in his upcoming fight against Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia claims he is under attack

Ryan Garcia followed up his declaration of war on supporters of the devil by claiming that he is under attack.

The boxing star is currently nearing the end of his training camp for his upcoming bout against Devin Haney, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on April 20. However, it appears as though he has made headlines for his social media activity rather than the fight itself.

'KingRy' recently took to his X account and tweeted that he is constantly being attacked. He asked that his supporters keep him in their prayers and wrote:

"I'm at war with everyone, attempts from the devil to discredit my name or my word. Won't work, I have God on my side...To all my Christian brothers and sisters, please protect me, I'm under constant attack. Please pray for me. Pray discernment for me. I need all prayer warriors to pray over me."

Ryan Garcia's tweet claiming he is under attack [Image courtesy: @RyanGarcia - X]