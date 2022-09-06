"The most difficult fight Jake Paul has taken" - Daniel Cormier says Jake Paul's accomplishments don't equate to what Anderson Silva did to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Daniel Cormier thinks Jake Paul's resume doesn't stack up against Anderson Silva's boxing credentials.

Paul has had a meteoric rise in the sport after knocking out former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. However, Cormier believes Silva's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is more impressive than anything Paul has done throughout the course of his budding career.

During an episode of ESPN's DC & RC vodcast, the former UFC two-division champion weighed in with his thoughts regarding the rumored Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva matchup:

"For whatever people think of Anderson's age, this will be the most difficult fight that Jake Paul is taking. Because everything that he has done, and he has done some good stuff – beating Tyron [Woodley] twice, Ben Askren, and my God, Nate Robinson. What he did to poor Nate Robinso... I mean what he has done has been tremendous. But nothing – Nothing! – equates to what Anderson did in beating Cesar Julio Chavez Jr. [If] you could beat a guy who spent his entire life around boxing, over the course of an entire fight, you are real in the game."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments in the clip below:

After retiring from the UFC, Silva made a triumphant return to pro boxing by defeating former WBC middleweight champ Chavez Jr. He has since improved to 3-1 with a knockout victory over fellow octagon legend Tito Ortiz last December.

Joe Rogan reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout

Joe Rogan believes Jake Paul has his work cut out for him if he pursues a fight against Anderson Silva.

During a recent episode of the Spotify-exclusive The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator chimed in with his thoughts on a potential Paul vs. Silva boxing match. According to Rogan, Silva will be Paul's toughest test yet should the fight materialize:

"I love it! If Jake [Paul] really decides to fight Anderson [Silva], that’s a very, very, very tough fight... Anderson, if he just went straight into boxing, would have been a f*cking world champion."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

The UFC legend is expected to take on the YouTube star in Phoenix, Arizona on October 29. Amidst the rumblings, 'The Spider' was granted his boxing license in Arizona on Friday.

