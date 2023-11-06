While many found the viral interaction between Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen entertaining, Jorge Masvidal firmly took the side of The MMA Hour host.

The former UFC BMF champion not only supported Helwani but took a shot at Sonnen for his choice of words.

Jorge Masvidal said:

"Chael's a b****. I mean he knows that himself. That's the dirtiest fighter that ever lived. He got popped with like nine substances [and] still couldn't win the title."

Ariel Helwani looked for more reassurance from Masvidal and asked if he won the debate, to which the Miami native replied:

"You could tell that you won it when the fighter's like 'I'm gonna attack you' because [he] can't win [his] mouth, so now [he wants to] resort to violence. Tell that old steroid mother f***** to come use that violence on me."

Sonnen has not replied to Masvidal's comments or made any public remarks on his debate with Helwani since it happened.

Jorge Masvidal's comments on The MMA Hour

Aside from his parting comments about Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal spent the majority of his interview on The MMA Hour talking about his now-resolved court case with Colby Covington.

After allegedly attacking Covington outside of a restaurant in 2022, the two former friends got involved in a lawsuit that is now settled. Masvidal announced that all felonies were dropped thanks to his lawyer, who is 'undefeated in this f****** courtroom.'

On The MMA Hour, however, Masvidal expressed even more pent-up anger towards Covington now that the case is settled. The former BMF claimed that the dust had not settled between him and his former teammate.

Masvidal, who has also recently teased a return to combat sports, said:

"Whether it's in the f****** cage or I don't know where it's gonna f****** be, but we're going to see each other for him lying on my name... I'm going to knock the rest of his f****** teeth out."

With the case involving Covington now behind him, Masvidal has told ESPN recently that he is eyeing a boxing match in early 2024.