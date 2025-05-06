"The drama in dramatic!" - MMA X reacts as Manon Fiorot sends Nina-Marie Daniele reeling during hilarious segment

Manon Fiorot is the latest high-profile UFC fighter to collaborate with Nina-Marie Daniele as the pair recently took part in a light sparring session. While sparring Frenchwoman landed a sidekick to the body, drawing a fairly exaggerated reaction from Daniele, which sparked fan commentary on social media.

Daniel shared the clip on X, asking fans their predictions for the upcoming Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot bout for the women's flyweight title at UFC 315. She captioned the video:

"Manon Fiorot sent me flying LOL. Who you got: Valentina Shevchenko or Manon Fiorot at UFC 315?"

Check out Manon Fiorot and Nina-Marie Daniele sparring below:

Reacting to Daniele's question, one of the fans was confident in Shevchenko's chances, pegging the all-time women's MMA great as the likely winner of the 125-pound title fight:

"Shevchenko >>>>>>>>>"

Others poked fun at Daniele for exaggerating her reaction to Fiorot's sidekick:

"You are literally the drama in dramatic!"

Some, though, expressed concern for the UFC content creator:

"That was horrible. I hope she's not constipated after that."

The focus, though, returned to the championship matchup:

"I like both girls, I have a picture with Valentina though so I gotta root for her. @ManonFiorot_MMA, if you want me to root for you, I'm gonna need an autograph or something. lol"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

The upcoming UFC 315 fight marks the biggest opportunity of Fiorot's MMA career, and at 35 years old, it's been long overdue.

Manon Fiorot is undefeated in the UFC

After a bitter start to her MMA career, Manon Fiorot authored a 12-fight win streak to go 12-1 overall. Of those 12 wins, four took place under the UFC banner. She hasn't been fighting low-level fighters either, especially in her last two matchups. At UFC on ESPN 54, she handed Erin Blanchfield her second-ever professional loss.

Before that, at UFC Fight Night 226, she defeated former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, a legendary fighter, at women's flyweight. She hopes to carry the momentum of her win streak into her upcoming bout with Valentina Shevchenko.

