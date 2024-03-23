"The druski edits had me dying" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's latest fun interview with Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland's latest interview with Nina-Marie Daniele has gotten MMA fans talking after the welterweight star refused to hold back while responding to questions.

'Trailblazer' is considered one of the most popular fighters on the roster due to both a mix of his fighting style and his personality. The 31-year-old is never afraid to show his comedic side on the mic and in the octagon, and he has earned a multitude of performance bonuses throughout his UFC career.

The No.14 ranked welterweight fought Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 299 last time out and despite the fight not going his way, he once again impressed fans as he is yet to be knocked out by an opponent.

Fans were once again treated to an unfiltered Holland during his latest interview with Nina-Marie Daniele. The MMA journalist continued her fun style of interviews and asked Holland a host of questions he would never typically face from the media.

An example of Holland's personality shining through was when Daniele asked him what he would be if he wasn't a professional fighter. He responded:

"Probably something too illegal to say on here, so I'd probably be driving trucks or something like that." [1:00]

Fans have been reacting to the video, with one fan noting how much they enjoyed the editing. They wrote:

"The druski edits had me dying."

Another fan wrote:

"I'm glad we have Kevin Holland in the UFC."

One fan said:

"Kevin Holland low-key wild😭."

Another fan said:

"I don't know why but this was my favorite interview you've done."

Nina-Marie Daniele hits back at trolls

Nina-Marie Daniele recently hit back at her trolls by playing into the narrative surrounding her growing career.

Daniele has shot to fame over recent months due to her comedic style of interviews. She specializes in asking questions to fighters that they would never typically face, often leading to hilarity.

Due to her rise in the MMA scene, a section of fans have criticized the journalist and labeled her an 'industry plant'. The term is often used to refer to somebody who has gained fame without having any talent.

The former model then took to X (formerly Twitter) this week and sarcastically responded to her critics. She shared a photo and captioned the post:

"Big meetings at META headquarters! Learned how the algorithms work so I can continue being the best Industry Plant in MMA!"

