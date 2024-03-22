"Big meetings at META headquarters!" - Nina-Marie Daniele jokes about learning social media algorithms to stay "best Industry Plant in MMA"

Nina-Marie Daniele has hit back at her trolls by joking about the narrative surrounding her rise in MMA media.

Daniele has shot to mainstream fame over recent months due to her relaxed and comedic style of interviews. The former model specialises in asking fighters questions they would never usually face, which often leads to them showing a side of themselves that fan's don't get to see too often.

Due to her meteoric rise, Daniele has faced criticism from a section of fans who have labeled her an 'industry plant.' The term is often used as jibe, as it describes somebody who has shot to fame despite a lack of skill or merit.

The MMA journalist has since opted to fire back at her critics by sarcastically leaning into jokes that she faces from her trolls. Daniele recently shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) and in the caption, wrote:

"Big meetings at META headquarters! Learned how the algorithms work so I can continue being the best Industry Plant in MMA!"

Nina-Marie Daniele wants to see Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis feature on the same UFC card

Nina-Marie Daniele recently stirred the pot when she suggested that a card including both Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis would be a spectacle for fans.

'The Notorious' is expected to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon this summer, following the culmination of his press obligations for his movie 'Road House.' The Irishman last fought in 2021, when he suffered a freak leg break during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

Danis is a close friend and training partner of McGregor's, and is currently a free-agent. He previously fought twice under the Bellator banner and stepped into influencer boxing last year when he faced Logan Paul.

Daniele took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to a photo of the pair together. The MMA reporter stated that she hoped to see Danis sign for the UFC as a press conference with the pair together would be "bananas." She tweeted:

"Imagine if Dillon Danis got signed to the UFC and fought on same card as Conor McGregor ! Press Conference would be bananas LMAO @dillondanis @ufc @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC303"

