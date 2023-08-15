Nina-Marie Daniele boyfriend: Who is the rapidly evolving MMA creator dating?

Nina-Marie Daniele has become something of a permanent fixture on the MMA scene, especially as it pertains to the UFC. The social media influencer has achieved a new level of fame by conducting entertaining interviews with countless fighters about various topics like fights and their personal lives.

But what of her own personal life? Specifically, who has she dated and who is she dating? As it turns out, Nina-Marie Daniele is not single. She has a boyfriend by the name of Jhanelle Castillo. He works as a creative director, and the two have featured each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Furthermore, the pair have been dating officially since June 11, 2010. After over a decade together, it's more than safe to say that their relationship is a serious one. While Castillo is yet to make an appearance in one of her videos, Daniele has not stopped churning out UFC-related content.

Not too long ago, she conducted an interview with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. During their collaboration, she asked 'do Bronx' to identify his fellow UFC roster mates based on their childhood pictures, and even taught him how to line dance as the two donned cowboy hats.

Nina-Marie Daniele also conducted a well-known interview with another Brazilian fighter, who just so happens to be a former UFC champion as well: former middleweight kingpin Alex Pereira. Their interview was punctuated by the social media influencer gifting him a Pikachu plush toy.

Who is Nina-Marie Daniele's most frequent collaborator?

It's possible that Nina-Marie Daniele has filmed more videos with another fighter, but her most well-known collaborator is current UFC middleweight title challenger Sean Strickland, who she will surely support ahead of his title fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

The pair have filmed several videos together, and are known for their banter and chemistry. Daniele even managed to disarm him by bringing up a past analogy he made about fighting, when he compared it to having sex.

This set up Daniele's punchline as she asked him if it meant that Alex Pereira dominated him sexually when he knocked him out.