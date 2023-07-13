"The dude's a machine" - RIZIN announcer Joe Ferraro opens up about Georges St-Pierre's return to competition (Exclusive)

RIZIN english play-by-play announcer 'Showdown' Joe Ferraro recently opened up about Georges St-Pierre's return to competition in grappling this December.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ferraro, who extensively covered St-Pierre's career while working at Canadian sports network Sportsnet, noted that the Hall of Famer will be prepared. He mentioned that his work ethic is impeccable and his dedication to training is proof of that:

"He'll be ready, he's an athlete. I don't know how he'll do if that makes any sense cause he's not getting any younger either. But the dude's a machine, the guy's an absolute machine. Confident, willing to do it, willing to risk his reputation, clearly doesn't need the money...He's doing it because he wants to do it." [17:32 - 17:53]

The RIZIN announcer also brought up that he is excited to see his friend, who he covered for so many years, competing again. He mentioned that he is interested to see what transpires in the upcoming grappling bout as 'GSP' is a very methodical and tactical fighter, saying:

"Georges is Georges, but I'm gonna be very excited to pay attention to that and see how he does. Georges could play it smart, Georges could submit you very very quickly but if he senses danger, he's gonna be patient and methodical and that's what happens when the clock runs out sometimes." [18:22 - 18:37]

It will be interesting to see who St-Pierre gets matched up with for his grappling match, but it is certain that it will be another big name UFC fighter.

Georges St-Pierre names three potential opponents for his grappling match in December

The MMA world is buzzing after Georges St-Pierre announced that he is returning to competiton and is set to compete in a grappling match on UFC Fight Pass this coming December.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the Hall of Famer revealed that there are a number of potential opponents and named three in particular. He mentioned that the fans will be a factor in determining his opponent but named former foe Nick Diaz and current welterweight contenders Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, saying:

"There are guys, veteran fighters that have a good grappling background. I'm talking about maybe the Diaz brothers...I'm a competitive guy, something like that maybe I think that fans will want to see. Could be someone that is active...[Kamaru] Usman, [Colby] Covington, someone like this."

