"The elbow has been more painful" - Jon Jones provides details on second surgery and recovery in X Q&A

Jon Jones recently opened up about his second surgery and recovery.

Jones made his heavyweight debut last year against Ciryl Gane, winning via first-round submission and becoming the new UFC heavyweight champion. For his first title defense, 'Bones' was scheduled to take on Stipe Miocic in November, however, he had to pull out of the fight after suffering a pectoral tear and had to undergo surgery.

While he's set to be out of action for months, Jones decided to undergo another surgery to get an elbow-related medical issue sorted out. Speaking about his two surgeries and recovery during a recent Q&A on X, 'Bones' revealed how he messed up his elbow. He said:

"The doctor said that I had a bunch of bone chips and bone spurs that have grown only in my left arm. He blames it on elbowing skulls for so long."

In another tweet, Jones spoke about his recovery and had this to say:

"It’s progressing in an amazing way. I have great mobility, not that’s a full strength yet. Honestly, the elbow has been more painful, lots of nerves in there. I’m healing quickly."

Khamzat Chimaev makes a bold claim about a potential match against Jon Jones

A matchup against Jon Jones is certainly a dream of many fighters. That seems to be the case with Khamzat Chimaev as well. During a recent appearance on the Smile 2 Jannah podcast, 'Borz' hailed 'Bones' as the best fighter in the world.

Furthermore, Chimaev stated that a fight against Jones is a "dream match" for every fighter who wants to be a part of history. He said:

"Jon Jones, still he's the best fighter in the world right now. He has most title defenses, he is a two-weight class champion, and he never lost still... If you speak about MMA, everyone knows Jon Jones. In history, nobody there's like him so for sure he’s a dream match for everyone who wants to be in history."

Upon being asked about who would win a potential fight between himself and Jones, Chimaev had this to say:

“Depends which weight class. He’s now a heavyweight. You’re asking me? For sure I think I will win. That’s a hard fight for everyone. He fought two times with my training partner Alexander Gustafsson – they had a good fight."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments on Jon Jones below (13:45):