'The election is over' - Michael Chiesa calls out Donald Trump supporter Colby Covington

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa picked up an impressive and dominant unanimous decision win against Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night 8. Following the win, Chiesa once again called out former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

The former lightweight thoroughly dominated Neil Magny in the main event of tonight's UFC event which took place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi. After the win, Chiesa was quick to challenge Colby Covington. Chiesa taunted Covington about the recently concluded elections and warned him that he's next on the list of men Michael wants to beat up inside the cage.

"The election is over Colby Covington your shtick is done. I want you next boy!!!"

Michael Chiesa explains why he called out Colby Covington

Michael Chiesa's callout incidentally came a few hours after Joe Biden succeeded Trump as President of the United States. Michael Chiesa later explained why he decided to callout Covington. Chiesa said that Colby Covington is stylistically the toughest matchup for him and he wants to take on and beat the best to stake a claim at the title down the line.

"Because he’s the toughest matchup for me. Stylistically, that guy should beat me on any given Sunday. From a physical standpoint, from a mental warfare standpoint, there’s not a lot of boxes you can check that favor me for that fight."

“But how can I say I want to be a champion if I don’t want to fight these guys? Sometimes the best guys are the ones that are the toughest for you stylistically. So when I look at the top-five, I think that’s the hardest fight for me. We’ll see what happens. If I come up short, I come up short but I want the best so I’ve got to fight the best and that’s the guy.”

Colby Covington is rumored to take on Jorge Masvidal next in a highly anticipated grudge match. In his last fight, Covington destroyed former champion Tyron Woodley on the back of an unsuccessful title shot against reigning champion Kamaru Usman.