“The Elvis comeback special of Ski attire” - Brittney Palmer shares winter holiday snaps with former UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, fans react

Following her retirement as a UFC ring girl, Brittney Palmer continues to maintain a following of MMA fans.

Releasing a collage of recent winter photos on Jan. 29, Palmer gave fans another insight into her luxurious lifestyle. A majority of the model's pictures were related to her recent hobby of snowboarding, but one slide included a dinner with fellow former ring girl Arianny Celeste.

Just four hours after posting the slideshow, Palmer's post accrued over two thousand likes from her 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Comments from fans included the typical range of compliments from a post of Palmer's, with one fan calling it an "Elvis comeback special of ski attire."

Fan reacting to Brittney Palmer's latest Instagram post [via @brittneypalmer on Instagram]

Expressing their fandom, other commenters called Palmer the "UFC no. 1" and "gorgeous".

Other fans said:

"@brittneypalmer very gorgeous and beautiful 🔥"

"UFC no. 1 sexy and beautiful"

"Charm captured in a snapshot!"

"Lauren and Arianny look 83 years old"

View more fan reactions to Brittney Palmer's Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Brittney Palmer's recent Instagram post [via @brittneypalmer on Instagram]

How old is Brittney Palmer? Former UFC ring girl who retired in 2023

After several award-winning years in the UFC, fan-favorite ring girls and friends Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste made their final octagon appearances at UFC 296.

Palmer, 36, and Celeste, 38, retired after over a decade of successful careers as octagon-side models. Both were numerous award winners as the Ring Card Girl of the Year from the World MMA Awards, with Palmer claiming the most recent honor in 2023.

Expand Tweet

A four-time winner of Ring Card Girl of the Year, Palmer is also an active artist and will likely remain focused on that aspect of her career, with a majority of her modeling profession now in the past. Palmer previously left the UFC in 2011 to focus on her art before returning after fans clamored for her presence back in MMA.

As evidenced by their social media posts, Palmer and Celeste appear to remain close friends following their simultaneous retirement as co-workers.