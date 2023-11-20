“Aging like fine wine” - Following Brittney Palmer, Arianny Celeste unveils pics from her own Italy vacation – fan reactions pour in

Prominent UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has taken time away from the octagon lately and documented her well-earned vacation in Italy on social media.

Celeste, 38, posted a slideshow on Instagram featuring pictures of her luxurious trip shortly after fellow ring girl Brittney Palmer also showed off her vacation photos at the same location.

Fans reacted to Celeste's vacation photos, with most in awe of the celebrity's vacation aesthetics.

Arianny Celeste has been a UFC ring girl since 2006 and has seen her career take off and blossom into modeling and acting opportunities. Over the course of her career, the Las Vegas native has developed into a multi-millionaire and one of the most prominent ring girls in combat sports, along with Brittney Palmer.

Since the growth of her career and success as a UFC advocate, Celeste frequently travels in her free time and shares her journeys on social media.

Many compliments swarmed the comment section of Celeste's Instagram post. Fans wrote:

"Cool, I like you"

"How romantic!"

"Looking fabulous and beautiful, have an amazing time"

"Tuscany looks so good on you my friend!"

"Aging like fine wine"

Palmer's own Italian vacation featured similar reactions on social media with many also complimenting the ring girl's supermodel appearance.

View more fan reactions to Celeste's Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Arianny Celeste's Instagram post [via @ariannyceleste on Instagram]

Arianny Celeste's career

Since the rise in popularity of the UFC, few have taken advantage of the industrial rise than ring girl Arianny Celeste.

Though many — including Nate Diaz and Ronda Rousey — have argued that UFC ring girls are paid 'too much' in comparison to fighters, Celeste has found wealth throughout her career using the job as a platform. As of 2023, Celeste has a net worth of around $4.5 million through nearly 20 years with the UFC, as well as outside modeling and acting jobs.

Expand Tweet

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Celeste graduated from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas — better known as UNLV — with a degree in fitness management. Shortly after, she debuted as a UFC ring girl in 2006 and saw her career take off.