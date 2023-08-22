“Smoke show” - UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stuns in ‘gorgeous’ blue lingerie, fans go wild

Arianny Celeste, the beloved UFC ring girl with a massive Instagram following of 3.1 million, has once again set hearts racing with her latest jaw-dropping social media update. Known affectionately as the 'UFC mama,' the 37-year-old is no stranger to captivating her fans with her stunning posts.

In her recent Instagram post, Celeste showcased her flawless physique in a mesmerizing blue lingerie ensemble that left her admirers utterly spellbound. The post, accompanied by a caption:

"You can’t make everyone happy, u aren’t coffee. ☕️" - ignited a wave of comments and admiration from her legion of followers.

Among the sea of comments that flooded the post, one admirer aptly described her as a:

"😍 Smoke show!"

Others couldn't resist drawing comparisons between her and the finest wine"

"Just like the wine 🍷"

"A beautiful woman and coffee all in one pic made me happy"

The comments echoed the sentiments of many who found themselves enthralled by the captivating photographs of the 'UFC mama'.

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Arianny Celeste reveals hilarious and awkward moments backstage at UFC

Arianny Celeste, the illustrious and longest-serving Octagon girl in UFC history, has witnessed her fair share of unforgettable moments from behind the scenes. A constant presence at live fight events, Celeste's trademark charm, and blown kisses have become synonymous with the anticipation and excitement that precedes every bell ring.

In an engaging interview with Iron magazine, Celeste delved into some of the lighter moments that occur backstage during weigh-ins, where fighters strip down to meet the scale's requirements. When asked about any humorous or slightly awkward experiences behind the curtain, Celeste shared:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked. Then, all of the sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"

Check out Arianny Celeste's interview with Iron Magazine here.