"The fans would love to see that fight" - Dan Hooker explains if he would be open to fighting Tony Ferguson or Beneil Dariush

Dan Hooker believes a fight between him and Tony Ferguson would be a bout that fans would absolutely love to see. However, 'The Hangman' claimed that he feels he would get less credit for beating Ferguson, based on how his last three fights turned out in the UFC.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hooker said that he feels Ferguson is just as tough of a fight as he was three fights ago. The Kiwi fighter said that a fight against Ferguson gets him excited and gives him goosebumps.

"Those are two great fights for me. Those are two fights that I would really love. I feel like Tony is just a guy that I would love to fight. I feel like the fans would love to see that fight, I feel like everybody wants to see that fight, and I’m sure that will be one heck of a fight. It’s just funny that you’ll get less credit for beating him now, even though I feel like it’s just as tough of a fight than he was three fights ago. That fight, when the name gets said, that’s a fight that gets me excited. That’s a fight where you get goosebumps, and you get the adrenaline pumping. And really as a fighter, that’s what we’re in this for," Hooker said.

Dan Hooker also seems interested in a fight against Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush is currently on the back of a win over Tony Ferguson from UFC 262. Dan Hooker, meanwhile, believes that Dariush is the most talented guy in terms of skill and referred to him as "that ugly girl at the dance".

Dan Hooker also added that he feels Dariush is the most unknown fighter in the top 5 of the UFC's lightweight division. 'The Hangman' believes Dariush is an underrated fighter and isn't the most popular either.

"Beneil, yeah, good performance, great performance. I feel like Beneil’s that ugly girl at the dance. Now Beneil, I’m not calling you ugly mate, but I don’t mean that in an offensive way. I mean that as in I feel like he’s probably the most talented guy, skill for skill. I feel like he’s the most skilled guy in the division, I feel like he’s one of the most well rounded guys, but he doesn’t have the name recognition that some of the other guys in the top five have. Like, if you’re looking at the top five in the division, Beneil Dariush is probably the most unknown guy, but in my opinion the most underrated guy,” Hooker said.

