"The feints will make you feint" - Fans in awe of Superlek Kiatmoo9's superior fight IQ in Tokyo showdown against Takeru

At just 29 years old, two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is widely recognized as one of the greatest pure strikers of his generation. His superstar status is not solely due to his one-shot knockout power but also his fight IQ.

A perfect example of this was when he fought Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa in defense of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 165 in January 2024.

ONE posted a slow-mo video on Instagram of Superlek baiting Takeru into a quick two-hit combo by faking a kick with his lead leg, giving fans a better glimpse into his calculating nature inside the circle.

Check out the video below:

This moment was a small sample of Superlek's handiwork against 'The Natural Born Crusher', considering how heavily the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative targeted Takeru's lead leg throughout all five rounds en route to the unanimous decision win.

Fans raved about Superlek's elite fight IQ and shared their thoughts on his performance in the comments section:

"The feints will make you faint."

"Poetry of Muay Thai. ❤️"

"Superlek too good 🤩"

"Easy feint 👏"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Superlek headed for unification bout at ONE 172

Superlek, who also holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, will be vying for undisputed status versus ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Anane earned his spot across the two-sport king after capturing the interim crown at ONE 170 this past January with a stunning first-round finish of third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai competitor Nico Carrillo.

Additionally, this will be Superlek and Anane's rematch of their June 2023 encounter, where the former put away the 20-year-old with a lightning-quick body shot.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available via EPlus.

