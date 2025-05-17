  • home icon
  "The fight is done" - Prajanchai not losing sleep over close win over rival Jonathan Di Bella

“The fight is done” - Prajanchai not losing sleep over close win over rival Jonathan Di Bella

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 17, 2025 08:49 GMT
Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella - Photo by ONE Championship
Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is sitting atop his division and ruling with an iron fist.

And as the unopposed king of striking, Prajanchai has surveyed the lay of the land and has found no equal, not even ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Prajanchai defeated Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June of 2024 to take the Canadian-Italian star's former golden belt. In a close five-round unanimous decision win, Prajanchai achieved a satisfactory victory.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Prajanchai says he did not mind the close encounter with his Canadian-Italian counterpart, and isn't really bothered by the outcome.

He said:

"So, you know, it's impossible to give value to every single comment. The fight is done. So I just don't want to think too much about it."

That being said, Prajanchai is expected to unify the gold with Di Bella sometime later this year, as the latter recently clinched the interim belt.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai shrugs off the naysayers: "I really don't want to give that much value to all the comments"

Veteran fighter Prajanchai PK Saenchai appears unpurturbed by whatever criticism fans have thrown his way.

The striking star has chosen to look the other way, especially in dealing with online trolls.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I saw the comments online, but you know, I really don't want to give that much value to all the comments, because it's just like the comments from all over the world, and everyone who has a phone, they would be able to make any comment."

Edited by C. Naik
