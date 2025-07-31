“The fight really will be a firefight” - Teodora Kirilova expects all-out war against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34

Bulgarian striker Teodora Kirilova urges fans not to blink when she shares the ONE Championship ring against Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak this coming Friday.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video is filled with some of the best strikers in the world, but this atomweight Muay Thai battle between two fierce female warriors may end up stealing the show at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Despite coming in as the underdog against the fan-favorite Thai, Teodora Kirilov vowed to dictate the pace and push 'Supergirl' to the edge with immense pressure. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 34-year-old veteran told ONE in her pre-event interview:&quot;The fight really will be a firefight. It will be a really interesting fight between us. Never mind that I have more experience and I am older and she is younger – that is in your mind when you want to fight with knockout.&quot;Kirilov saw her 15-fight unbeaten streak come to an end at the hands of Shir Cohen last year.Determined to bounce back from her disappointing ONE debut, the Bulgarian hotshot can certainly shake up the 115-pound female striking ranks with a big win against rising star 'Supergirl'.What Teodora Kirilova must do to score upset win over 'Supergirl'In order to get her hand raised against the returning 'Supergirl', Teodora Kirilova must cautiously exercise perfect distance management.The Bulgarian striker should take a page out of the last fighter to beat the Thai upstart, Cristina Morales. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Spaniard was able to nullify 'Supergirl's' height and reach advantage by constantly closing the gap and punishing her with swift punches and kick combos from the inside.Don't miss this guaranteed barnburner at ONE Fight Night 34, which will air live in U.S. primetime on Aug. 1, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.