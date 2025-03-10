"The fight went to plan" - Shamil Erdogan says 41-second TKO of Gilberto Galvao was executed down to a tee

In case there were any doubts over his quickfire win over Aung La N Sang, Turkish destroyer Shamil Erdogan made it successive sub-minute wins on martial arts' biggest stage at ONE Fight Night 29 last Friday.

It was a breathtaking head kick knockout that finished the former two-division MMA world champion at ONE 171: Qatar. This time, the Kremost Fight Club and Tiger Muay Thai martial artist took advantage of a Gilberto Galvao takedown to slam in a knee and heavy ground-and-pound to take home the triumph at 41 seconds of the contest.

Nothing about it surprised Shamil Erdogan, though. Per the 34-year-old warrior, he envisioned this happening inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He told Mitch Chilson during the in-Circle post-fight interview:

"Thank you, Bangkok, for the warm welcome. Yes, the fight went to plan. I said that I want to come in and win in the first round, and I'm gonna go for the belt in my division."

Erdogan's win inside the historic hall of the Mecca of Muay Thai improved his overall resume to 12-0 and earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

He spots a 4-0 run in the promotion with his other two highlight-reel wins coming against Aung La N Sang at ONE 168: Denver and Fan Rong at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Shamil Erdogan thanks Chatri Sityodtong for second straight performance bonus

During the same exchange with Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson, Shamil Erdogan stacked praise on ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for awarding him another hefty bonus.

He said:

"Thank you Mr. Chatri. He takes care of us fighters, and I'm very happy to represent this organization."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 29 is available on Amazon Prime Video to all active subscribers in the United States and Canada.

