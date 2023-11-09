“The flex is real” - John Wayne Parr, fans fall in love with Stamp Fairtex’s unprecedented three-sport supremacy

Fans joined Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in praising Stamp Fairtex after the Thai superstar won a world title in a third sport.

In September of this year, Stamp was scheduled to fight Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title. Shortly before the ONE Fight Night 14 main event, Angela Lee announced she was vacating her throne and retiring, which upgraded the interim atomweight MMA strap to undisputed.

Stamp capitalized on the opportunity and secured a third-round knockout win to become the ONE atomweight MMA queen.

The 25-year-old previously held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, making her the only fighter ever to claim gold in three combat sports.

Stamp recently showcased her historic accomplishment by sharing a photo on Instagram with her three world titles. The social media post was captioned:

“Make it happen, Shock Everyone.😏”

John Wayne Parr and fans praised Stamp Fairtex in the comment section:

There’s no doubt that Stamp Fairtex is one of the most accomplished fighters in ONE Championship history. The question is, how much more can the 25-year-old extend her legacy? Only time will tell as she prepares to defend her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title.