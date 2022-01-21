"'The Force' is like my life" - Jarred Brooks talks about his Star Wars fandom

Jarred Brooks can be a fun guy to talk to but can also be a bit nasty when speaking about his opponents. It may be confusing to understand this trait of his, but the influence of his Star Wars fandom sheds light on why he does what he does.

In an interview, ‘The Monkey God’ reveals how much the iconic sci-fi franchise has been part of his life:

“I'm literally one of the biggest nerds you'll ever meet, bro. My dog's name is Anakin. If that tells you. My personal room in there is just filled with Star Wars and mostly Marvel. It's Marvel and Star Wars.”

The Star Wars franchise has spawned numerous movies, series, and graphic novels throughout its existence, and the 28-year-old shared that he’d be more than willing to be part of its universe.

“Huge Star Wars fan. I’m into those movies or anything like that. If I could say to my grandchildren that I was in a Star Wars film just for like two seconds, that'd be like, Star Wars history.”

As much as he loves the franchise, Jarred Brooks admits that he doesn’t spend a lot of money on it because he would rather spend it on his dog. If he does, it’s for a specific reason.

“It's mostly just posters and things to keep me motivated because 'The Force' is like my life. That's how I feel like it is. It's like there's good, there's bad in 'The Force' and you can go either way. Me, I'm like Mace Windu, man. I like to stay with the purple lightsaber and keep right in the middle. I can be evil sometimes and sometimes I can just stay with the good path.”

Mace Windu is a Jedi Master known in the Star Wars franchise as someone who is unbending to the ways of 'The Force' but also uses some 'Dark Side' practices which helped him become the greatest champion of the Jedi Order.

Like Mace Windu, Jarred Brooks is guided by ‘The Force’ but is not afraid to use ‘The Dark Side’ at times to accomplish his goals.

Jarred Brooks is looking to rule the ONE strawweight division

One of the goals that Jarred Brooks looks to accomplish is to become a world champion.

On Friday, January 28, Brooks will take another step toward that goal by taking on Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave.

Ahead of his match, he’s already using some ‘Dark Side’ techniques by getting into Hiroba’s head, saying he’s going to give “some butt spankings” when he faces the “young kid.”

This will mark Brooks' second match in the promotion after a brilliant debut win against another promising contender in Lito Adiwang. Defeating the No.4-ranked Minowa can put him that much closer to challenging the division's world champion, Joshua Pacio.

