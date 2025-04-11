"The future champion" - Fans react as Conor McGregor shares heartwarming pictures with son

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is a father of four: Conor Jack Jr., Croia Mairead, Rian, and Mack. The Irishman recently shared adorable pictures of himself with his youngest son, Mack, sparking reactions from the fans.
The two-snap post on his social media witnessed McGregor expressing love for his son, who was born in 2023. He captioned the post:
"There’s no greater victory than seeing you smile under this sky. You are my everything, little king."
Check out Conor McGregor's social media post below:
Fight fans flooded the comments section of the post, sharing their feelings about McGregor's son. One of them made a bold prediction on Mack's future, commenting:
"The future champion with the boss of the game"
One fan also made a prediction, but relating to McGregor's political ambitions, saying:
"Future Ireland president"
Another fan wrote:
"He is now a young man may God bless him"
Check out the collage of reactions below:
Conor McGregor is keeping a close eye on UFC 314
Conor McGregor has not fought inside the octagon since his unfortunate leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor coached opposite Michael Chandler in Season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', but a bout between the two didn't materialize due to several reasons.
With Chandler set to take on Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, 'The Notorious' is seemingly interested in taking on the victor. He shared a video post on social media, showing off his pad work.
"I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend," McGregor captioned the post.
Check out Conor McGregor's social media post below:
McGregor has been teasing his comeback for quite some time now. After becoming a part owner in BKFC, McGregor flirted with the idea of taking on many, including Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens. He even claimed to have agreed to a crossover boxing fight against Logan Paul in India.