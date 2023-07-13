"The growl he let out was insane" - Conor McGregor intimidating winner from Team Chandler shouting 'one more!' scares fans

On the latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Jason Knight of Team Chandler secured a submission finish over Landon Quinones of Team McGregor. This took Team Chandler to a commanding 7-0 lead over Team McGregor.

Furthermore, this prompted winner Jason Knight to scream 'one more' repeatedly as he was exiting the octagon. Conor McGregor, coach of the opposing team, was right in front of him when he did so, and he made it clear that he wasn't happy about it.

McGregor can be heard and seen growling after the interaction with Knight, who took notice and said 'no disrespect, I'm just happy' to a brooding Conor McGregor.

Check out the clip here:

Fans took note of the interaction, and took to Twitter to voice themselves.

@FunkyScouser said:

"The growl he let out was insane, made bro come back and reiterate just by making a noise"

@sonicMMA tweeted:

"Mcgregor is giving me Homelander vibes in this clip"

@ZoreanKombie suggested that the only hope for Team McGregor was if he himself laced up the gloves. They said:

"Conor going to fight the next fight against the 135 veteran"

@jynxx2 said:

"Let's be real Conor would smoke everyone in that room"

Another user noted 'The Boys' reference, sharing a GIF of Homelander from the show and saying:

"Conor watching his 30+yr old prospects go 0-7"

Other users saw the humour in the situation. @CameronOverton4 said:

"That little “no way” cracks me up for some reason"

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler yet to be announced, Irishman teases fight in December

Much was made about Conor McGregor failing to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time, particularly if he wished to compete this year. But, 'The Notorious' appears stern that he will be back in 2023.

On Twitter, he said:

"Back by the end of the year"

This was followed by another tweet in which he, somewhat mystically, posted a santa emoji.

Many have construed this to mean that he will be making his comeback to the octagon in December. As of now, however, nothing has been set in stone and announced officially. So, only time will tell when Conor McGregor will return to the UFC octagon.

