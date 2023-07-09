Dana White USADA: Conor McGregor's comeback in doubt? UFC president reveals latest details

The UFC President, Dana White refrained from talking about McGregor's return in a bout against Michael Chandler. He also clarified his recent statement on USADA, which he claimed was blown out of proportion by the media.

Check out White's statement below:

"You know, there’s a lot of business that needs to be handled before we talk about this and I was doing an interview on Friday and a bunch of f*cking s*umbags wrote stories that I said, ‘F*ck USADA, I don’t care what USADA says.’ It’s not even remotely close to what I said, so first of all I’d like to say, ‘F*ck you’ to everybody that wrote that story, number one. And number two, there’s a lot of stuff that has to go on before he fights."

Dana White desisted from divulging any further details about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's bout. Earlier, the UFC President had said that the much-anticipated bout would take place by the end of 2023. White seemingly disregarded the role of USADA back then, which generated a lot of heat for him on social media.

Dana White opens up on budget for UFC fighters' safety

Josiah Harrel's sudden diagnosis of a rare brain condition before UFC 290 has brought the subject of fighter safety back into the limelight. Harrell himself had incidentally revealed not getting a brain scan through seven of his professional fights. This, however, didn't amuse UFC President Dana White, who said:

"So if you took the 23 years that we’ve been doing this, and you saw how many people we found with problems that probably shouldn’t have been fighting — even kids that we found that wanted to get into The Ultimate Fighter. Yeah, it’s everything. It’s insane that this goes on out there...These other organizations are regulated. It’s crazy.

"We spend millions and millions of dollars on health and safety. It is the most important thing that we focus on and that we care about, as far as putting on fights.”

The UFC President, while explaining the high safety measures of the UFC, also highlighted the constraints on local promotions. According to him, it's not affordable for regional promotions to avail themselves of such facilities for their fighters.

