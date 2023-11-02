"The guy from Wal-Mart is 3x better" - Greg Hardy being ranked much above Francis Ngannou on popular Boxing record site has fans in splits

Francis Ngannou is basking in the glow of success following his recent performance in his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

'The Predator' succeeded in flooring Fury to the canvas during the third round and inflicting a significant cut on his forehead. He also engaged in a fiercely competitive split decision that ultimately favored the WBC heavyweight champion. Ngannou's performance shattered the expectations of many and left fans impressed by his abilities.

Following the historic crossover bout, Francis Ngannou is ranked as the 587th heavyweight boxer on the popular boxing record site BoxRec. The development left many combat sports fans outraged.

Their frustration heightened when an X user recently shared the stats and ranking of former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy. He currently holds the 95th position out of 1,422 active professional heavyweight boxers.

The unexpected ranking gap between Francis Ngannou and 'Prince of War' has stirred significant discontent among fans, with many questioning the fairness of the assessments.

"Lmfao aint no way"

"The guy from Wal-Mart is 3x better than Francis."

"boxrec a joke with the rankings they have"

"He’s being getting his a** whooped in the combat league sorry to spoil the mood of the women beaters."

"One bullsh*t decision to decide between number 1 and 587.. yikes."

Francis Ngannou's manager provides update on 'The Predator's upcoming fight

Against all odds, Francis Ngannou defied expectations by pushing Tyson Fury to the brink in their bout

His display of skills against the WBC heavyweight champion has opened up a world of possibilities for 'The Predator.' This has been underscored by recent developments, including British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's keen interest in organizing a bout with Anthony Joshua. Similarly, PFL chairman Donn Davis is diligently pursuing a hybrid MMA fight that would involve Deontay Wilder.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Francis Ngannou's manager, Marquel Martin, shared insights on his client's anticipated return:

"I think we will see him again in Q1 [2024]. Whether that's with his partners at the PFL or a hybrid of some sort. I think all options are on the table and it's going to be exciting that who really wants to fight him. It's not so much Francis chasing, which is a good situation to be in. I would say the decision is probably 90% made, not 100%."

