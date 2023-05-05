The news of former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy reportedly working at Walmart has sparked a flurry of reactions among fans.

Hardy himself posted a video on his Instagram account on Thursday night, in which he can be seen discussing his job as an employee trying to sell Spectrum Internet. The video was shot at a Walmart store, where 'Prince of War' can be seen walking and complaining about his treatment by certain individuals and customers.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Greg Hardy went from NFL to UFC to Walmart Greg Hardy went from NFL to UFC to Walmart 😭😭😭 https://t.co/6rp9R7eWFO

The MMA community was abuzz with discussion as rumors spread that the former NFL star was employed at Walmart.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @BeatinTheBookie seemed to support Greg Hardy's alleged side hustle as he stated:

"At least he’s working. What’s wrong with that?"

Another user @Dansaggin1 mentioned:

"At least he on his grind not asking for a handout. Let the guy live."

Gabe Gabbana @Dansaggin1 @SpinninBackfist At least he on his grind not asking for a handout. Let the guy live

@ben_inabinet60 remarked:

"I couldn't be happier for him. Glad he is working and figuring out his next steps."

Ben Inabinet @ben_inabinet60 @SpinninBackfist I couldn't be happier for him. Glad he is working and figuring out his next steps.

@KyleAnthonyUFC tweeted:

Another user @JonahFights stated:

"I’m happy he got a job. But there’s gotta be something else he can do right??

Jonah @JonahFights



Jonah @JonahFights @SpinninBackfist I'm happy he got a job. But there's gotta be something else he can do right??

Social media user @esotericgrifter mentioned Hardy's NFL earnings:

ن @esotericgrifter @SpinninBackfist Made $18m in the NFL alone. How can you fumble a bag that bad.

MECU9 @MECU999 @SpinninBackfist

twitter.com/MECU999/status… MECU9 @MECU999 Re: Greg Hardy

@JustinHerronUFC Its understandable.

MECU9 @MECU999 @SpinninBackfist

twitter.com/MECU999/status… MECU9 @MECU999 Re: Greg Hardy

jmh 🦞 @TypicalJesse__ @SpinninBackfist I'd imagine a lot of ppl are intimidated by a 6'6 300 lbs man asking them bout their cable provider lmao

jmh 🦞 @TypicalJesse__ @SpinninBackfist I’d imagine a lot of ppl are intimidated by a 6’6 300 lbs man asking them bout their cable provider lmao @SpinninBackfist I’d imagine a lot of ppl are intimidated by a 6’6 300 lbs man asking them bout their cable provider lmao

When Greg Hardy was brutally knocked out in his Bareknuckle debut upset

Former NFL player turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy made his highly-anticipated bare-knuckle boxing debut earlier this year in February at Bare Knuckle FC's Knucklemania 3 event.

Despite being heavily favored to win, the "Prince of War" suffered a devastating defeat to Josh Watson in round two after being knocked out by a well-placed left hook.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom Greg Hardy’s BKFC debut did not go as planned Greg Hardy’s BKFC debut did not go as planned 😳 https://t.co/QfUWV4oHi6

This came after Hardy signed with BKFC in June 2022 and was eagerly anticipated by fans to see how he would fare in the sport. Prior to his foray into bare-knuckle boxing, Hardy had already made a name for himself in MMA, having competed in amateur competitions in 2016 before landing a spot on Dana White's Contender Series.

Greg Hardy's promising football career hit a snag in 2014 when he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend, which led to a downward spiral in his career. Hardy, who once dominated the defensive line as a member of the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, now works as an employee at Walmart.

During his peak, Hardy was a force to be reckoned with on the field, boasting an impressive 15 sacks in the 2013 season. It earned him a place on the Second-Team All-Pro and his first and only Pro Bowl selection. However, his legal troubles proved to be a turning point in his career, and he has since transitioned to the world of combat sports.

