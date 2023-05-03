Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman is ecstatic about the success of BKFC 41 and is optimistic about the future of the sport. In a recent interview, Feldman revealed the incredible story of how he refinanced his family home in order to finance one of the most iconic events in bare-knuckle fighting history.

Last week, BKFC made waves in the combat sports world with an unforgettable event featuring four former UFC stars. The night was filled with intense slugfests, including a co-main event featuring former UFC lightweight champions Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes.

The main event saw Mike Perry claim victory over Luke Rockhold, and a strange encounter between Perry and Conor McGregor added to the surreal atmosphere. The high-energy event left fans in awe, and Feldman sees even greater success on the horizon for his promotion.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour podcast with Ariel Helwani, the BKFC head stated:

"Listen, leading up to it I did some things that I had to do to to get the funds to be able to do what I needed to do for this event. You know, I had a fighter meeting and it was the most real emotional fighter meeting I've ever had. And it's so funny man, every single fighter came up to me every single one of them they said, 'man this is the kind of guy I want to fight for, you're real like if you're gonna bet your house on this and your life on this I'm betting with you.'"

He added:

"I mean this isn't... we don't have crazy-crazy money. We're going to get this funding thing situated. This is a phenomenal feeling to be able to put everything in your life into. This is the biggest moment of our life and you wanted to shine and it shined."

Check out Feldman's entire remarks below (from 53:05 onwards):

Despite the risks involved, Feldman's decision ultimately paid off as BKFC 41 was a massive success and showcased the raw intensity and excitement that bare-knuckle fighting is known for. Now, Feldman and his team are focused on continuing to grow the sport and bringing it to new heights, both in terms of popularity and recognition within the wider combat sports community.

David Feldman reveals conversation with UFC superstar Conor McGregor after BKFC 41

BKFC 41 delivered an exceptional showstopper with a collection of ex-UFC luminaries gracing the card.

During the event, Conor McGregor's attendance was a major talking point, with the UFC superstar reportedly fully invested in the fights and even spending some time with the promotion's staff. BKFC president David Feldman spoke about the Irishman's impact on the success of the show, citing a conversation he had with the former UFC two-division champion. Feldman recounted how McGregor praised the organization for promoting authentic fights, signaling his support for the brand:

"I think we really parked into the number two spot in combat sports right now following BKFC 41. We really didn't know before the start that he McGregor was definitely coming... He made an epic appearance. I mean, forget that he came."

Feldman added:

"Yeah, that's awesome, [but] he got into our ring and accepted a challenge that's probably never gonna happen, let's be honest. He's under contract with the UFC... My guys and my team hung with him afterward and he said, 'This is what fighting's supposed to be. This is the best thing I've ever seen in fighting.'"

Check out the entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes