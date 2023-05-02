Who is Eddie Alvarez's wife? All you need to know about Jamie Alvarez, the biggest supporter of the former UFC champion

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez made his debut in bare-knuckle boxing, winning a close split decision against Chad Mendes in the co-main event of BKFC 41. Alvarez's 20-year career has been a source of excitement and admiration for fans, who have become accustomed to hearing a familiar voice in the crowd.

That voice belongs to none other than Jamie Alvarez, Eddie's wife and his biggest supporter. Jamie has been a constant source of encouragement and enthusiasm for Eddie throughout his career, and she continued to cheer him on loudly during his recent fight in BKFC 41.

Eddie Alvarez's wife has been his rock and pillar of support, motivating him to be the best version of himself both in and out of the ring. Their love story began when they were young teenagers, and they have been inseparable ever since. Although they initially met at a high school dance, their romance flourished on the dance floor of a local club where they fell deeply in love.

In a 2020 interview with ONE Championship, 'The Underground King' expressed his deep gratitude for Jamie's unwavering support throughout his career, noting that she is the one who keeps him grounded and focused during the most challenging times. Her constant encouragement and fierce devotion to her husband have undoubtedly played a significant role in his success as a professional fighter. Eddie Alvarez remarked:

"She believed in me, and had faith in me and hope in me when no one else could even dream of it. If you saw where I grew up and what most people become from where I grew up, I’d get laughed off the streets if I told them my expectations and dreams for myself. My wife didn’t blink once. She always believed in me and has always been my biggest supporter."

When Eddie Alvarez's wife Jamie Alvarez prevented him from being shot

It's not just in the octagon where Jamie Alvarez has been a vital support system for her husband, Eddie Alvarez. In fact, she once stepped in to save him from a potentially life-threatening situation. During an interview with Chael Sonnen, Alvarez recounted a dangerous encounter he had on the streets, where Jamie's quick thinking and bravery ultimately saved his life.

Despite the fact that Alvarez was with his friends at the time, it was Jamie who had the presence of mind to intervene and prevent him from getting shot.

The 39-year-old UFC veteran stated:

"I was winning the fight, someone's brother came, kicked me in the face from the side, split my eye open and them someone pulled a gun out. My wife immediately, when I got kicked, jumped on the guy’s back and started punching."

He added:

"My friends didn’t do sh*t. So I realized like, I thought my friends were gonna have my back, but the girl that I just started dating and I was into had my back immediately, didn't think twice and then in my mind. 'Yes!,' in my mind I went, this is the kind of... Yeah, that's my girl."

