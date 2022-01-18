Why did UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy get cut from Dallas Cowboys?

Greg Hardy last played for the NFL back in 2015 for the Dallas Cowboys. His career was cut short because of issues he had off the field, namely domestic violence charges.

In May 2014, the UFC heavyweight made headlines for the wrong reasons. Hardy was arrested for domestic violence against his then-girlfriend Nicole Holder. He was later found guilty and sentenced to 18 months of probation. However, the charges were dismissed after the victim failed to make herself available for Hardy's appeal.

Hardy, who played for the Carolina Panthers at the time, was quickly deactivated before being placed on the NFL's exempt list. After the season ended, he was let go by the Carolina Panthers.

On March 18, 2015, Hardy signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys to a one-year, $11.3 million deal. As expected, the football team was sharply criticized by the media and public for their decision to sign him. Hardy only lasted 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys as he wasn't re-signed following the season due to the constant backlash.

Five years ago, Greg Hardy moved on from the NFL to make a name for himself in the world of MMA. Fast forward to today and Hardy is a heavyweight in the UFC with a 7-4 record.

Greg Hardy withdraws from UFC 270 fight with Sergey Spivak

Greg Hardy was scheduled to face Sergey Spivak on the main card of the upcoming UFC 270 pay-per-view.

However, the heavyweight fighter shared an image of his bloody finger on Instagram, explaining that the injury will keep him out of the January 22 event.

Sergey Spivak (13-3) was recently inserted into the matchup with Greg Hardy as a replacement fighter for Aleksei Oleinik (59-16). The Russian pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons.

From what it appears, the promotion doesn't seem to have any plans to bring in a replacement fighter for Spivak, who is left without an opponent.

Although a timeframe is not clear at the moment, it is likely that the promotion will reschedule the matchup between Spivak and Hardy for a later date.

