“The Guzzler” - Nina-Marie Daniele asks for UFC name suggestions, fans deliver

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 05, 2023 19:12 GMT
Nina-Marie Daniele [Image Courtesy: @ninamdrama via Twitter]

Nina-Marie Daniele has quickly become one of the most familiar faces in the UFC's social media space. With her large Instagram following of over 1 million fans, she has been able to attract several UFC stars to her interviews, with her most frequent collaborator being Sean Strickland.

Recently, Daniele took up Brazilian jiu-jitsu, thanking the UFC for providing her with the resources to take her first-ever class in "The Gentle Art." She has since capitalized on that by taking to Twitter with a post of her in UFC fighter apparel, asking fans what her octagon nickname would be.

What would my UFC fight name be? Let’s see who comes up with best name 😂 #ufc #ufc290 https://t.co/8SsYZbacJT

Fans were quick to respond to her tweet with numerous aliases, many of which poked fun at her. One fan wrote "Guzzler" in a lewd innuendo, while another posted a picture of Dana White wearing a shirt that reads 'Ringside Beer', thus hinting that perhaps Nina-Marie Daniele would be known as 'Ringside'.

"Ask Sean Strickland!" one fan said, while another commented "The Natty Baddie." One fan, in particular, had a fairly clever alias, writing "The Flyin' Nina or Kneena" in reference to flying knees, a strike that's since grown in popularity among the casual fanbase due to Jorge Masvidal's record-breaking knockout at UFC 239.

Most of the nicknames she received, however, were not serious, with many trolling the social media influencer with their suggestions. A collage of fan reactions to her tweet can be seen below:

Fan reactions

When did Nina-Marie Daniele shocked Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland is known for being one of the most outspoken fighters in all of MMA. He has taken part in more interviews with Nina-Marie Daniele than any other UFC fighter. Not too long ago, 'Tarzan' described fighting as being akin to having sex with a woman.

With his words in mind, the social media influencer brought up Sean Strickland's knockout loss to Alex Pereira and said the following:

"Remember when we were talking about fighting is like having sex with a woman? Does that mean that Alex f*cked you?"

Her question both amused and surprised 'Tarzan', who responded in typical Strickland fashion with a profanity-laced tirade.

