“The Guzzler” - Nina-Marie Daniele asks for UFC name suggestions, fans deliver

Nina-Marie Daniele has quickly become one of the most familiar faces in the UFC's social media space. With her large Instagram following of over 1 million fans, she has been able to attract several UFC stars to her interviews, with her most frequent collaborator being Sean Strickland.

Recently, Daniele took up Brazilian jiu-jitsu, thanking the UFC for providing her with the resources to take her first-ever class in "The Gentle Art." She has since capitalized on that by taking to Twitter with a post of her in UFC fighter apparel, asking fans what her octagon nickname would be.

Fans were quick to respond to her tweet with numerous aliases, many of which poked fun at her. One fan wrote "Guzzler" in a lewd innuendo, while another posted a picture of Dana White wearing a shirt that reads 'Ringside Beer', thus hinting that perhaps Nina-Marie Daniele would be known as 'Ringside'.

"Ask Sean Strickland!" one fan said, while another commented "The Natty Baddie." One fan, in particular, had a fairly clever alias, writing "The Flyin' Nina or Kneena" in reference to flying knees, a strike that's since grown in popularity among the casual fanbase due to Jorge Masvidal's record-breaking knockout at UFC 239.

Most of the nicknames she received, however, were not serious, with many trolling the social media influencer with their suggestions. A collage of fan reactions to her tweet can be seen below:

Fan reactions

When did Nina-Marie Daniele shocked Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland is known for being one of the most outspoken fighters in all of MMA. He has taken part in more interviews with Nina-Marie Daniele than any other UFC fighter. Not too long ago, 'Tarzan' described fighting as being akin to having sex with a woman.

With his words in mind, the social media influencer brought up Sean Strickland's knockout loss to Alex Pereira and said the following:

"Remember when we were talking about fighting is like having sex with a woman? Does that mean that Alex f*cked you?"

Her question both amused and surprised 'Tarzan', who responded in typical Strickland fashion with a profanity-laced tirade.

