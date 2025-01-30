“The gym gave me a focus” - Ellis Badr Barboza says Muay Thai kept him from causing trouble in the streets

Ellis Badr Barboza is thankful for the profound impact Muay Thai has had on his life. Growing up in a rough and tumble neighborhood, Barboza discovered 'the art of eight limbs' and instantly fell in love with the discipline, which allowed him to course-correct his life and live with purpose.

Speaking to Fightlore Official in a recent interview, Barboza shared the effect 'the art of eight limbs' has had on his life and career.

Trending

The 24-year-old said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I just love all aspects of Muay Thai, testing yourself, the training, the discipline. For me, at that time [when I first discovered it], I was very young and I was very distracted with other things - sometimes on the streets causing problems. So the gym gave me a focus."

Barboza is now ready to step into the ONE Championship ring and challenge for the gold in the world's largest martial arts organization. It is a culmination of his career up to the point, and if he can pull off the upset, it will be a lifelong dream finally realized.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Ellis Badr Barboza back in action.

Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge Prajanchai PK Saenchai for Muay Thai supremacy at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Ellis Badr Barboza is set to challenge two-sport world king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Feb. 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.