  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "The heavyweight title is booked" - UFC insider delivers hot take about Tom Aspinall's first title defense

"The heavyweight title is booked" - UFC insider delivers hot take about Tom Aspinall's first title defense

By Dylan Bowker
Published Jun 25, 2025 17:48 GMT
UFC 304: Edwards v Muhammad 2 - Source: Getty
Tom Aspinall (pictured) is finally the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and a prominent MMA analyst has a surprising take on who Aspinall's first title defense will be against [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Tom Aspinall is supposedly locked into his first title defense now that he has been upgraded to the official UFC heavyweight champion, per a former two-division Chael Sonnen.

Ad

Sonnen touched upon this subject recently on his YouTube channel with the prior champ Jon Jones choosing to retire from MMA. He said:

"I'm going to give a take you're not going to get anywhere else. The heavyweight title is booked. Ciryl [Gane] is not fighting Tom. Why has no heavyweight spoken up and tried to fight our undisputed champion, Tom Aspinall?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I mean the writing on the wall has been on this... As much as we expect that [Aspinall vs. Gane], I don't think that's the fight. I don't think they're fighting. In fact, I think Jailton Almeida has that fight," he added.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Chael Sonnen's thoughts on Tom Aspinall below (0:01):

youtube-cover
Ad

Tom Aspinall's timeline for next fight outlined by Dana White

Tom Aspinall has been on the sidelines for almost a year now following his first-round destruction of Curtis Blaydes in their rematch at UFC 304 last July. The bout saw Aspinall defending his interim strap.

The 32-year-old is presumably chomping at the bit to get back to competing, and fans are excited to see Aspinall again. This is the reason why Dana White has given the MMA community some clarity on his next opponent.

Ad

In a statement made on pre-International Fight Week, White quipped [via MMA Weekly]:

"Tom will be there all next week. So, we'll sit down with him, see what he's thinking, what he wants to do. He's been great through this whole thing and literally said 'I'll fight whoever you guys tell me to fight I'm ready to go.' I'm looking forward to the Tom Aspinall era."

White also intimated that he's shooting for a Tom Aspinall fight to take place in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

About the author
Dylan Bowker

Dylan Bowker

@DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In

@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications