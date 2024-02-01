"The history is unparalleled" - Michael 'Venom' Page shares how friend got him to become 'massive' Manchester United fan 

UFC's newest signing Michael 'Venom' Page hails from the United Kingdom where soccer reigns supreme and so does Page's love for his favorite club, Manchester United.

In an interview with the UFC, Page detailed the era of soccer he grew up in and why supporting the Reds was an easy decision. He spoke of United's legendary No. 7's Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom thrived under Sir Alex Ferguson's tutelage and the club's glory days.

“I’m a massive Manchester United fan," Page said. "The history, I was raised with the likes of Ronaldo, the likes of Eric Cantona, the best manager in the world, Ferguson. There’s so much history there around the world and it was just a great time to support Manchester United growing up."

Although, Page was born in London, completed his schooling and spent much of his childhood there, he did not gravitate towards any of the multiple top clubs based in the capital city like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. He revealed that his friend suggested supporting United.

"Just as a kid, I didn’t really follow the sport too much but I had a lot of friends that supported Arsenal and this and that and blah, blah, blah," Page explained. "But my best friend told me to support Manchester United and I’m so happy he did because that’s the history of Manchester United is just unrivaled. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, Manchester United, let’s get back to that.”

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's full comments below:

Expand Tweet

Michael 'Venom' Page envisions blockbuster UK showdown against Leon Edwards

Michael 'Venom' Page has not yet made his debut in the UFC but is keen to make an impression and is eyeing a future matchup against his compatriot Leon Edwards.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Page explained his admiration for the welterweight champion's accomplishments and expressed his interest in facing off against him in front of their home crowd – and potentially selling out a stadium. He said:

"Again, a fan of his uprising and what he's done, I think it's more I can envision the magnitude of the fight with regards to it being two UK fighters, fighting for a UFC welterweight championship. I can see myself and or see us, you know, trying to fill out a stadium and really make some big noise with that fight. That's the goal."

"It's not the kind of fight that is gonna be based on negativity and having a crazy build-up to in order to sell it. After I make my statements in the UFC, it's two great athletes coming together and it's who's the best in the UK."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below (3:23):

'MVP' is set to make his debut against welterweight veteran Kevin Holland at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024.