“The humiliation that man must be feeling” - Fans react to Jake Paul's cold gesture at Andre August after KO’ing him in Round 1

Jake Paul had been predicting a first-round knockout against Andre August in the lead-up to their fight. On Friday night, 'The Problem Child' stayed true to his words by knocking out the former three-time regional Golden Glove champion in the first round.

With a record of 10-1-1, while facing the social media star, August was, at least on paper, the most accomplished pro-boxer the YouTuber had ever faced.

However, right from the bell, Paul was in control of the fight, dancing around his opponent with fantastic footwork. Moments later, the social media star sent his opponent crashing down to the canvas with an uppercut.

To make matters worse, the 26-year-old waved goodbye at his downed opponent as he ultimately failed to get back to his feet. Now, fans have flooded social media, discussing the YouTuber's impressive showing and post-fight antics.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@brooklynbarwick wrote:

"Jake waved goodbye to Andre’s career 😂😂 oh, the humiliation that man must be feeling."

@MrTorqueX said:

"Wave goodnight jake @jakepaul LETS GO!!!!"

@bschulz_44 wrote:

"This sh*t had me crying when he waved night night lmao. 🤣"

@Glitterbomb99 had this to say:

"He just "'Bye, Bob'd' him."

@thefan763922 wrote:

"He bully old men; this is rig[ged]."

@dantezupp opined:

"Bro, worse than Nate Robinson."

@imperfectnick had this to say:

"Jake circling out toward the power hand with his guard down just before the KO is peak influencer boxing."

@Jo_Kidd04 opined:

"Kinda cheesy but I'd celebrate too😂😂😂😂"

@NicholasManche1 wrote:

"My grandparents had Ali, my parents had Tyson, I have Jake Paul!!!"

@UtdBern wrote:

"Jake Paul should have given us a good show , too early knockout . Literally isn’t want I was expecting. 😭"

Watch: Logan Paul reacts to Jake Paul KO Andre August

Unsurprisingly, Logan Paul was in Orlando to support his brother Jake in his latest boxing outing. Suffice it to say, the night ended on a high note for the Pauls with 'The Problem Child's vicious first-round KO over Andre August.

In a clip posted by Fight Hub TV on YouTube, 'The Maverick' can be seen giving an amazed reaction to his brother's fight-ending uppercut. Interestingly, the older Paul brother had his WWE championship firmly on his shoulder for the whole event.

Catch Logan Paul's reaction below: