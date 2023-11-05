Logan Paul shocked the world at WWE Crown Jewel by defeating Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. The Social Media Megastar won his first title in the company by nefarious means, nailing Mysterio with brass knuckles to win the iconic midcard title. A cascade of boos rained down on The Maverick in Riyadh, but he didn't care, having made history.

With Paul becoming the first "celebrity performer" to win a serious title in the company, the question on everyone's mind is "Why?". Why did the 28-year old YouTube sensation knock off the WWE Hall Of Famer? Why is Paul our new United States champion?

Here are three possible reasons why Logan Paul won the United States championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

#3: Logan Paul was simply the right choice to win at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The United States Championship has arguably received less shine in the Triple H era than any other singles main roster title. 2023, in particular, has seen Austin Theory's blistering start to his second reign slow down post-WrestleMania before ending tamely at the hands of Rey Mysterio. It has barely fared any better on the G.M.O.A.T's shoulders, taking a backseat to the LWO's group feuds.

Hence, it just felt like the right time to pull the trigger on a title change, with Logan Paul being a prime (no pun intended) candidate for the switch. The Maverick is young, hungry, disruptive, and a first-time holder of the title, which could make him the perfect man to find new ways to boost its relevance. Therefore, the switch at Crown Jewel 2023 was justified.

Additionally, his eventual dethronement by someone like LA Knight should be blockbuster!

#2: Logan Paul's mainstream notoriety could spotlight the United States championship outside WWE

Logan Paul is in many aspects the most unique WWE Superstar today. He made his name outside the company, is in his physical prime, and is active in podcasting, boxing and so much more. In terms of striking the balance between being a special attraction, active competitor and crossover star, nobody in the business is doing it like him.

The Maverick's notoriety outside the company could do wonders for the title, showcasing it to his millions of social media followers, at boxing events, and in Prime sponsorships. Looking at it from this angle, it makes sense that he became the new United States Champion at Crown Jewel 2023.

#1: A huge heel turn could be coming in the LWO

Santos Escobar's appearance at the end of Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel left many eagle-eyed fans abuzz. Escobar seemed to have been there to help his mentor, but eagle-eyed fans noticed a detail that may be foreshadowing a heel turn for The Emperor Of Lucha Libre.

Whilst chasing away a lackey of Paul's who handed The Maverick brass knuckles, the LWO star "unintentionally" left the knuckles on the ring apron. Moments later, Paul picked them up and used them to defeat Mysterio. Coincidence? Most fans didn't think so. Could Escobar be turning on his hero soon? Will the rest of LWO follow him? Will Carlito be in on it? We can't wait for the answers.

