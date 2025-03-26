“The image of a champion” - Yuya Wakamatsu hopes to replicate Adriano Moraes’ graceful reign as new flyweight MMA kingpin 

Yuya Wakamatsu knows he has some big shoes to fill after claiming the vacant flyweight MMA world championship.

Ad

After all, the 135-pound ranks was once ruled by MMA GOAT candidate Demetrious Johnson and Wakamatsu's ONE 172 opponent, Adriano Moraes.

'Little Piranha' recorded his career-defining moment in front of his hometown fans at Saitama Super Arena last week when he finished 'Mikinho' in under a round to realize his dream of becoming a world champion.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Wakamatsu paid tribute to Moraes, claiming he could only wish to replicate the Brazilian's incredible career accomplishments as he now starts his reign as the new king of the division:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"My opponent, Adriano Moraes, as the absolute champion of ONE, has been through many more hardships than I have. He has taught me many things and left me with the image of a champion. I'm really glad I was able to fight him."

Ad

Moraes is a multi-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion with four title defenses to his belt. The American Top Team affiliate has had the entire 135-pound division on a chokehold for years, including an earlier submission victory over Yuya Wakamatsu.

The Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate, however, was able to overcome his tormentor this time around in arguably the greatest performance of his career.

Rewatch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Yuya Wakamatsu honored to be a champion in the world's largest martial arts organization

Yuya Wakamatsu has had his ups and downs in the promotion but has become a much better fighter with every setback.

After finally achieving his lifelong dream, 'Little Piranha' admitted it feels surreal to become a world champion with an organization that upholds his similar core values as a person and martial artist.

Ad

The new flyweight MMA world champion said during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

"ONE is the number one in the world, not only because the strongest fighters [are here], but this organization believes in bushido, the samurai spirit, and respect. And this is important in this organization."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.