“The International Global Superstar Match” – Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang vs. Takeru in Japan is massive

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong touts the long-awaited battle of superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa as a massive encounter. He said it is even bigger than what the Japanese superstar had against Tenshin Nasukawa last year.

Rodtang and Takeru are set to collide at ONE 165 on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, in a flyweight kickboxing superfight.

The contest will be serving as the main event as ONE Championship makes a return trip to the “Land of the Rising Sun” after not holding a live on-ground show there this year.

In the press conference for the event held in Japan, Sityodtong expressed his excitement over the marquee showdown, saying:

“For me, Rodtang vs Takeru is the biggest fight, if not the same level of excitement around the world and Japan as Tenshin and Takeru did with “The Match.” This one is ‘The International Global Superstar Match.’”

32-year-old Takeru signed with ONE Championship earlier this year and ONE 165 will be his debut outing in the promotion.

He took on Tenshin in an all-Japanese clash dubbed The Match in June last year but lost by unanimous decision.

Rodtang, meanwhile, is the long-reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and one of the biggest stars in ONE.

He is coming off an epic battle with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a catchweight (140 lbs) Muay Thai joust in September.

Takeru looking to eclipse Rodtang’s achievements in ONE

Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa has set certain goals when he signed up with ONE Championship, including surpassing the achievements in the promotion of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who he is set to face in his promotional debut next month.

The Yonago native will take on ‘The Ironman’ in a flyweight kickboxing superfight at ONE: 165 on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Now parlaying his wares in ONE, Takeru said he is looking forward to sustaining the success he has had in his career, with an eye as well of overtaking the achievements of Rodtang.

He shared to onefc.com in an interview following his signing:

“I acknowledge and respect Rodtang, so I want to surpass him.”

Prior to joining ONE, Takeru was among the top free agents in combat sports. At K-1, he made history by becoming the only fighter in the organization to win titles in three weight classes, namely super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight.