WATCH: Takeru looking as lethal as ever heading into potential ONE Championship debut

Japanese striking sensation Takeru Segawa is putting in work as he moves toward his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut.

In April, the promotion officially announced that it had signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with the three-division K-1 world champion. Since the announcement, the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ has yet to make his first appearance inside the circle, but that hasn’t stopped the kickboxing superstar from putting in work and staying prepared for any opportunity that comes his way.

“Another week full of sweat,” Takeru wrote on Instagram. "Thank you!!”

Needless to say, fight fans are chomping at the bit to see the 32-year-old striker finally step inside the legendary circle. With more than 15 years of experience in combat sports, Takeru Segawa has claimed a lifetime’s worth of world titles and accolades.

In addition to being the only fighter in K-1 history to claim three world titles in three different weight classes, Takeru captured the 2023 ISKA lightweight world championship and is a former Krush featherweight titleholder.

Determined to welcome Takeru to ONE Championship personally, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has long been linked to a potential dream match with the Japanese kickboxing icon.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA about a potential meeting with Takeru inside the circle, ‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I’m very excited to fight Takeru Segawa, and I’m looking forward to it one day. I would be willing to fight him on his home turf in Japan.”

No official announcements have been made, but Takeru’s highly anticipated debut is expected to go down in his home country when ONE Championship returns to Japan.

When and where that takes place is yet to be revealed. Until then, fans will sit back and wait with bated breath for what is sure to be a blockbuster announcement.