Takeru Segawa after witnessing electric ONE Friday Fights 34: “I gained so much power”

Takeru Segawa has been growing impatient to debut on the global stage of ONE Championship, and a recent experience has only fueled his hunger even further.

The multi-time K-1 world champion was in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 34 to catch the blockbuster main event showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 – two names tied with the Japanese sensation since his signing this past April.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Takeru had this to say on the stacked event headlined by a fight billed as the “biggest Muay Thai fight in the past 50 years” last Friday, September 22.

The Yonago native said:

“I watched a lot of exciting fights [at ONE Friday Fights 34], and I gained so much power from the fights.”

Watch the interview here:

While there still hasn’t been any confirmation on his first dance partner, the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ knows he is inching towards that inevitable promotional bow.

Moreover, having sat at ringside for the first time, the 32-year-old’s adrenaline, motivation, and drive to test his skills against the best in the business under the ONE Championship spotlight has only intensified.

Takeru, who was seated beside Brit striking legend Liam Harrison inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week, would definitely be a main attraction when he gets his promotional career off and running.

However, with world-class talents scattered everywhere, ONE Championship has an equation to crack before treating fans to a barnburner fight featuring the Japanese hero.

In the meantime, fans can relive the explosive ONE Friday Fights 34 bill and Superlek’s emphatic victory over Rodtang, available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.